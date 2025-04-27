A/L Exam: 9,400 students obtain 3 As, 29,000 failed in all subjects

A total of 29,244 applicants sat for the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination has failed in all three main subjects, Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara has confirmed.

Accordingly, 10.66% of the candidates have failed to obtain at least a simple pass at the 2024 A/L exam.

Speaking at a media briefing, Commissioner General of Examinations Jayasundara said it is concerning that a large number of students are failing annually despite the state allocating massive sums for education.

On a positive note, Commissioner General Amith Jayasundara confirmed that 9,458 students obtained ‘A’ passes in all three main subjects.

This amounts to 3.45% of all candidates who sat for the examination.

Meanwhile, the number of students who are eligible to apply for university entrance has increased in comparison to last year.

A total of 177,588 or 64,73% of the total applicants who sat for the 2024 A/L exam qualified to apply for university entrance.

222,774 school applicants and 51,587 private applicants sat for the 2024 Advanced Level examination.

The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination were released online last evening (26).

The results can be viewed on the following website: www.doenets.lk