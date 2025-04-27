Police team named to assist investigation on Deshabandu Tennakoon

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasuriya has named a four-member police team to assist the investigation of the Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power.



The Committee of Inquiry previously informed the Acting IGP in writing to nominate a police investigation team to assist the on-going investigation into IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Accordingly, a four-member team including an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned for the task.



The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.



The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on 8 April.