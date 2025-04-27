Police team named to assist investigation on Deshabandu Tennakoon

Police team named to assist investigation on Deshabandu Tennakoon

April 27, 2025   12:34 pm

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasuriya has named a four-member police team to assist the investigation of the Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power.
 
The Committee of Inquiry previously informed the Acting IGP in writing to nominate a police investigation team to assist the on-going investigation into IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.
Accordingly, a four-member team including an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned for the task.
 
The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.
 
The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on 8 April.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We invite Tamil diaspora community to commence investments in Sri Lanka'  President (English)

'We invite Tamil diaspora community to commence investments in Sri Lanka'  President (English)

Pope Francis laid to rest following funeral service attended by 250,000 (English)

Pope Francis laid to rest following funeral service attended by 250,000 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)