Warning issued for severe lightning in several districts

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts, warns the Department of Meteorology.

Issuing an advisory, the Met Department said there is a possibility for temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Furthermore, the public has been requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms and also refrain from using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc. and also be mindful of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities, the advisory added.