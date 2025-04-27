NPP yet to receive full governing power: Nalin Hewage

NPP yet to receive full governing power: Nalin Hewage

April 27, 2025   02:27 pm

The National People’s Power has yet to receive full governing power in the country, Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage has claimed.

Addressing a political gathering, Deputy Minister Hewage said although the NPP claimed victory in the parliamentary election, they are yet to take control of Provincial Councils and Local government Bodies.

He said although they have control of the legislature and the Cabinet, they are not content as a party until they have their own Governors and also control of Provincial Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas.

Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage also noted that throughout history the political power had always remained with the elites and had never reached the average people or the working class of the country.

 

