Nine killed after vehicle drives into crowd at street festival in Vancouver

Nine people have been killed and several others injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, police have said.

Vancouver Police said a man drove into a large group of people at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party - named after a national hero of the Philippines - near 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street at around 8.14pm local time on Saturday.

The force said a 30-year-old suspect, who is from Vancouver and “known” to them, was arrested at the scene, and they were confident “this incident was not an act of terrorism”.

Speaking at a midnight press conference nearby, interim chief constable Stave Rai told reporters the “lone suspect” was “taken into custody at the scene by the crowd” before police arrived.

He said there was “no further danger” to the public and there would be no change to security arrangements for Sunday’s Sun Run, which will see thousands of people take to Vancouver’s streets for a 10km race.

It was the second year the Lapu Lapu festival has been held, with J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas listed among the performers.

Police said there were up to “a few thousand” people in attendance, although the crowd size was fluid.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in photos from the scene.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement on X: “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

The incident comes as Canadians prepare to head to the polls to choose a new prime minister on Monday.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies