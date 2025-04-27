21-year-old falls to his death from Galle Fort ramparts

April 27, 2025   04:31 pm

A 21-year-old university student, a resident of Hapugala, Galle, has died after falling from the Galle Fort ramparts.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7.40 p.m. yesterday (April 26). 

The student was later admitted to Karapitiya National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The student, an undergraduate of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, had visited Galle Fort with a group of friends for leisure when the incident took place. 

He reportedly fell from the ramparts at a spot commonly used for cliff jumping and sustained severe injuries after hitting rocks below.

His corpse is currently placed at the morgue of the Karapitiya National Hospital.

The Galle Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

