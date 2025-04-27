Schools in Kandy to reopen in phases after Siri Dalada Vandanawa
April 27, 2025 04:36 pm
A total of 24 schools in and around Kandy that were closed due to “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will reopen tomorrow (28 April), said the Chief Secretary of the Central Province.
Meanwhile, another 37 schools that are accommodating Police and security forces personnel will reopen on Tuesday (29 April).
Over 50 schools in the Kandy town and surrounding areas were closed from April 21 in view of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.
The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy got underway on April 18 and will conclude this evening.
Schools that will reopen on Monday are as follows;
1. Dambawela Primary School
2. Gothami Balika Vidyalaya
3. St. Anthony’s College
4. Sri Chandananda Buddhist College
5. Chandananda Buddhist Girls’ College
6. Pushpadana Girls’ College, Kandy
7. Good Shepherd’s Convent, Kandy
8. Hindu Senior College, Kandy
9. Madduma Bandara Vidyalaya, Kandy
10. Viharamahadevi Girls’ College, Kandy
11. Girls’ High School, Kandy
12. Siddhi Lebbe College, Kandy
13. Dharmawickrema Girls’ College, Kandy
14. Kingswood College, Kandy
15. Peradeniya Central College, Kandy
16. Senkadagala Weerodhara Vidyalaya, Kandy
17. Dharmasoka College, Kandy
18. Sanghamittha College, Kandy
19. Eriyagama Pushpadana Vidyalaya, Denuwara
20. Gannoruwa Junior School, Denuwara
21. St. Mary’s Vidyalaya, Ampitiya
22. Uduwela Buddhist College
23. Uduwela Maha Vidyalaya
24. Wathuliyadda Primary School
Schools to be reopened on Tuesday are as follows:
1. Berrewaerts College
2. Berrewaerts Primary School
3. Siddhartha College, Ampitiya
4. St. Anthony’s Girls’ College
5. Vidyartha College
6. Thakshila College
7. Keppetipola College
8. Mahinda (Special) Model School Kandy
9. Special Education Resource Centre, Ampitiya
10. Asoka Vidyalaya Kandy
11. Gurudeniya Maha Vidyalaya
12. Vidyaloka Maha Vidyalaya, Thennekumbura
13. Dharmaraja College
14. D.S. Senanayake Maha Vidyalaya
15. Mahamaya Girls’ College
16. Sri Rahula National School
17. St. Sylvester’s College
18. Swarnamali Girls’ College, Kandy
19. Wariyapola Sri Sumangala College, Kandy
20. Seethadevi Girls’ School, Kandy
21. Sarasawi Uyana Maha Vidyalaya, Kandy
22. Peradeniya Junior Secondary School, Kandy
23. Peradeniya Hindu College
24. Lumbini Royal College, Kandy
25. Sri Vimalabuddhi Junior School, Kandy
26. Rasindev Vidyalaya, Kandy
27. Risikala Aesthetic College
28. Thalathuoya Junior School
29. Badi-Ud-Din Mahmud Girls’ College, Kandy
30. Mahaweli Navodya Maha Vidyalaya
31. Kandy Model School, Wattegama
32. Samudradewi Girls’ College, Wattegama
33. Bandaranayake National College - Kundasale
34. Hemamali Girls’ College
35. Ranabima Royal College, Kandy
36. Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Kandy
37. Mahanama College, Kandy