Schools in Kandy to reopen in phases after Siri Dalada Vandanawa

A total of 24 schools in and around Kandy that were closed due to “Siri Dalada Vandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will reopen tomorrow (28 April), said the Chief Secretary of the Central Province.

Meanwhile, another 37 schools that are accommodating Police and security forces personnel will reopen on Tuesday (29 April).

Over 50 schools in the Kandy town and surrounding areas were closed from April 21 in view of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy got underway on April 18 and will conclude this evening.



Schools that will reopen on Monday are as follows;

1. Dambawela Primary School

2. Gothami Balika Vidyalaya

3. St. Anthony’s College

4. Sri Chandananda Buddhist College

5. Chandananda Buddhist Girls’ College

6. Pushpadana Girls’ College, Kandy

7. Good Shepherd’s Convent, Kandy

8. Hindu Senior College, Kandy

9. Madduma Bandara Vidyalaya, Kandy

10. Viharamahadevi Girls’ College, Kandy

11. Girls’ High School, Kandy

12. Siddhi Lebbe College, Kandy

13. Dharmawickrema Girls’ College, Kandy

14. Kingswood College, Kandy

15. Peradeniya Central College, Kandy

16. Senkadagala Weerodhara Vidyalaya, Kandy

17. Dharmasoka College, Kandy

18. Sanghamittha College, Kandy

19. Eriyagama Pushpadana Vidyalaya, Denuwara

20. Gannoruwa Junior School, Denuwara

21. St. Mary’s Vidyalaya, Ampitiya

22. Uduwela Buddhist College

23. Uduwela Maha Vidyalaya

24. Wathuliyadda Primary School



Schools to be reopened on Tuesday are as follows:

1. Berrewaerts College

2. Berrewaerts Primary School

3. Siddhartha College, Ampitiya

4. St. Anthony’s Girls’ College

5. Vidyartha College

6. Thakshila College

7. Keppetipola College

8. Mahinda (Special) Model School Kandy

9. Special Education Resource Centre, Ampitiya

10. Asoka Vidyalaya Kandy

11. Gurudeniya Maha Vidyalaya

12. Vidyaloka Maha Vidyalaya, Thennekumbura

13. Dharmaraja College

14. D.S. Senanayake Maha Vidyalaya

15. Mahamaya Girls’ College

16. Sri Rahula National School

17. St. Sylvester’s College

18. Swarnamali Girls’ College, Kandy

19. Wariyapola Sri Sumangala College, Kandy

20. Seethadevi Girls’ School, Kandy

21. Sarasawi Uyana Maha Vidyalaya, Kandy

22. Peradeniya Junior Secondary School, Kandy

23. Peradeniya Hindu College

24. Lumbini Royal College, Kandy

25. Sri Vimalabuddhi Junior School, Kandy

26. Rasindev Vidyalaya, Kandy

27. Risikala Aesthetic College

28. Thalathuoya Junior School

29. Badi-Ud-Din Mahmud Girls’ College, Kandy

30. Mahaweli Navodya Maha Vidyalaya

31. Kandy Model School, Wattegama

32. Samudradewi Girls’ College, Wattegama

33. Bandaranayake National College - Kundasale

34. Hemamali Girls’ College

35. Ranabima Royal College, Kandy

36. Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Kandy

37. Mahanama College, Kandy