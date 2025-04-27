Father of three dies after falling from a 60-foot pole in Nanuoya

A father of three has died this morning after falling from a 60-foot pole while performing in a traditional drama, according to Nanuoya Police.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Glasgow Estate within the Nanuoya police division.

It is reported that annually, estate workers of the area perform a drama and organize a ceremony as part of preserving the Hindu culture.

Similarly, all estate workers had gathered last night to perform and witness the drama.

Police said workers erected a 60-foot flagpole, decorated the top with flowers, and conducted several special rituals until the flowers were lit as part of the ceremony.

Before sunrise, the main performer of the drama had climbed the pole to retrieve the flowers tied at the top and throw them down to the participants of the ceremony.

However, during this attempt, he fell from the top of the pole and died, Police said.

The body has been sent to the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital to conduct a post-mortem examination, and Nanuoya Police has launched an investigation.