Historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa draws to a close

The special 10-day exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Siri Dalada Wandanawa, which drew thousands of devotees to Kandy drew to a close at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic this evening (27).

As on previous days, the Siri Dalada Wandanawa exposition commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at around 5:30 p.m.

Large numbers of devotees worshiped the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha today as well.

The Siri Dalada Wandanawa, held for the first time in 16 years, commenced at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy on April 18.

Over the past nine days, hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the country paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to launch a city-wide cleanliness program, including the removal of garbage accumulated in Kandy city.

Accordingly, Central Province Chief Secretary Ajith Premasinghe stated that the program is scheduled to commence today.