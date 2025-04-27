Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa

April 27, 2025   09:45 pm

The Chief Prelates of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters and the Sri Dalada Maligawa have issued a joint statement, announcing that the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, was successfully concluded.

The statement mentions that, following a request from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, this rare opportunity was made available to the public after a period of 16 years.
 
The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha was accordingly held at the Sri Dalada Maligawa for ten consecutive days, from April 18 to April 27. It further stated that thousands of devotees, both local and foreign, paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

Accordingly, the Chief Prelates of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters and the Sri Dalada Maligawa have expressed their satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The joint statement also expressed immense gratitude to all those involved in making the special explosion a resounding success and the largest gathering of Buddhist devotees for pilgrimage in the history of the country.

This joint statement was issued with the signatures of Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabidhana Mahanayake Thero, Most Venerable Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagghananda Gnanarathanabidhana Mahanayake Thero, and the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela Bandara.

