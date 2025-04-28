Based on investigations into a complaint received on April 22 that a woman from the Grandpass area had gone missing, her husband and son-in-law were arrested today by Grandpass Police.

During interrogation of the suspects, it was uncovered that the woman had been beaten to death with sharp weapons and dumped into a canal in the area. The incident has also been recorded on a CCTV camera, police said.

Police suspect that the murder was committed after the 65-year-old woman had returned home from a trip with another man with whom she had been having a close relationship.