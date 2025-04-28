Motive behind womans murder in Grandpass revealed

Motive behind womans murder in Grandpass revealed

April 27, 2025   10:22 pm

Based on investigations into a complaint received on April 22 that a woman from the Grandpass area had gone missing, her husband and son-in-law were arrested today by Grandpass Police.

During interrogation of the suspects, it was uncovered that the woman had been beaten to death with sharp weapons and dumped into a canal in the area. The incident has also been recorded on a CCTV camera, police said.

Police suspect that the murder was committed after the 65-year-old woman had returned home from a trip with another man with whom she had been having a close relationship.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

A/L Exam: 9,400 students obtain 3 As, 29,000 failed in all subjects (English)

A/L Exam: 9,400 students obtain 3 As, 29,000 failed in all subjects (English)

Historic exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic draws to a conclusion (English)

Historic exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic draws to a conclusion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)