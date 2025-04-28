Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 28, 2025   06:32 am

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) affects the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western and Western provinces and in Mannar, Galle and Matara districts in the morning,the Met. Department said.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaittivu and Kurunegala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

