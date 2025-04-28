Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Comm. today

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Comm. today

April 28, 2025   07:14 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (28) at 9.30 a.m.

He has been summoned to record a statement regarding an alleged corruption incident that occurred during the tenure of MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who is currently in remand, as the Chief Minister of the Uva Province.

Although former President Wickremesinghe had initially been asked to appear before the Bribery Commission on April 17, he had informed CIABOC of his inability to attend and has now been scheduled to appear today.

