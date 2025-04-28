Third day of postal voting commences for 2025 LG Polls

Today marks the third day of postal voting for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government (LG) elections commenced on April 24.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, mentioned that eligible government officials who missed casting their votes on April 24 and 25 will have the opportunity to do so today (28) and tomorrow (29).

He further stated that the time allocated for casting postal votes will not be extended.

Meanwhile, the number of complaints received by the Election Commission regarding the LG elections has exceeded 3,000.

The total number of complaints received since March 20 is 3,053, the Election Commission added.

It also stated that 2,491 out of the total 3,053 complaints have already been resolved.