New burden-free education system to be launched for Grade 1 and 6 from 2026  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that teacher recruitment in the past had not been conducted in an appropriate manner, and that in the future, teachers would be recruited based on actual vacancies.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the public gatherings held in Polgahawela, Weerambugedara, Piduruwella, Pillesse, Mawathagama, and Paragahadeniya in the Kurunegala District, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gatherings, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya further stated:

“The government is actively identifying challenges across all sectors, proposing solutions, and appointing the necessary skilled officials to implement these initiatives. This election is significant for us as it enables the realization of these projects at the rural level.

As much as the upper echelons of politics is free from corruption and frauds, it is equally important to ensure that the grassroots level is also establish the cleanliness and integrity.

It is clear that our political opponents are motivated by concerns regarding their own survival. However, we face no such concerns. Our objective is to establish a proper governance structure to ensure the effective implementation of government policies.

I have observed claims suggesting that by August, Ranil Wickremesinghe would assume the presidency, followed by Sajith Premadasa in December. Frankly, I am uncertain as to how such notions arise.

We must regard such distractions with compassion and remain steadfast in our mission. It is your responsibility to elect a competent team to ensure the continuity of this journey.

The transformation in political culture has been evident since the moment when Anura Kumara assumed office. From that point, we have made every effort to govern without burdening the people. We will not permit politicians to misuse their authority or act irresponsibly.

Unnecessary expenses, wastage, and corruption have been halted. At present, no accusations of misconduct can be leveled against us.

A large number of people are currently visiting Kandy.

For the first time in history, in support of pilgrims visiting the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Muslim places of worship and business establishments were opened, demonstrating the emergence of a strong sense of communal harmony within the country.

Despite possessing knowledge, our children face significant challenges in developing the skills and attitudes required to progress in the modern world.

Moreover, the failure to adequately integrate knowledge, skills, and attitudes within the education system has led to the emergence of serious social issues.

There are pronounced disparities between schools, resulting in heightened competition among “popular” and “less popular” institutions. Advanced Level students often do not attend school regularly, attending only to register and sit for examinations. The rate of dropout among male students is rising rapidly, and numerous challenges persist within schools. Education should not only impart knowledge but also foster virtues and spiritual development essential for society.

It is imperative that we intervene to reform the system. The education sector must produce individuals equipped with the skills necessary to contribute effectively to the national economy and development initiatives.

Currently, teacher training colleges offer experiences in ragging than professional development. There is a lack of residential facilities, sanitary conditions, and adequate learning resources. Curricula have not been updated for over 15 years, and there is an acute shortage of qualified academic staff to train teachers. All these deficiencies must be addressed.

In Germany, a teacher undergoes nine years of training before teaching children. But what is the situation in our country? Even if we are not there yet, we must create an environment that allows us to move beyond the current challenges.

There is a significant shortage of teachers in schools, and disparities exist in the appointment of teachers across different schools. In the past, teacher recruitment has not been properly managed. We are now planning the necessary measures to recruit teachers according to actual vacancies in the future.

We initiate in introducing new subject curriculums, enhancing teacher training, and developing school infrastructure accordingly. Furthermore, there are pressing issues within the Piriven education sector. A committee has already been appointed to examine these issues, identify specific needs, and submit timely recommendations.

From 2026 onwards, a new education system, free from burdens on students, teachers, and parents, will be introduced for Grade 1 and Grade 6. This initiative is not intended to gain popularity or electoral advantage, but is driven by the sincere commitment to reform the education system of the country.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that the clean leadership at the grassroots level is crucial for the successful implementation of these initiatives, and expressed confidence that the people would grant a decisive victory to the National People’s Power (NPP) at the upcoming election on May 6.”

The event was attended by the Provincial council candidates and residents of the respective areas, the statement said.