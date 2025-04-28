Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission

April 28, 2025   09:31 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former President was summoned by the Bribery Commission to give a statement on his comments regarding MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake’s alleged financial misappropriation case, during his tenure as the Uva Province Chief Minister.

Although former President Wickremesinghe had initially been asked to appear before the Bribery Commission on April 17, he had informed CIABOC of his inability to attend and had requested to appear today instead.

