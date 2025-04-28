2025 LG Polls: 30 candidates arrested for violating election laws

A total of 30 candidates have been arrested so far for violating election laws in connection with the 2025 Local Government (LG) election, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The arrests were made between March 3 and 6:00 a.m. today (April 28).

In addition to the candidates, 131 political party supporters were taken into custody, and 31 vehicles were seized during the same period, police said.

Police further stated that 313 complaints related to flouting of election laws and 85 complaints related to criminal acts were received during this timeframe.