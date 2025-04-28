Appeals Court rejects ex-State Minister Prasanna Ranaweeras writ petition

April 28, 2025   10:43 am

The Court of Appeal has dismissed, without taking up for hearing, a writ petition filed by former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with a case against the alleged illegal acquisition of state land under the jurisdiction of the Kelaniya Divisional Secretariat.

The order was issued by a bench comprising the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Laffar Tahir and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Meanwhile, former Minister Mervyn Silva and several others are currently in remand custody, as ordered by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, in connection with the same incident.

