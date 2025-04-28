Ex-President Sirisena testifies in 2008 Boralesgamuwa suicide bombing case

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, who was named as a witness in the case concerning an attempted suicide bomb attack in Boralesgamuwa in 2008, gave evidence before the Colombo High Court today (28).

The case, filed by the Attorney General, has been brought against two persons accused of aiding and abetting a suicide bombing attempt on October 10, 2008, targeting the then Minister of Agriculture, Maithripala Sirisena.

The hearing was conducted before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuwida.

Former President Sirisena appeared in court in response to an earlier notice issued summoning him as a witness.

Following the recording of his testimony, the Court ordered that former President Sirisena, named as the first witness in the case, be released.