1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals

April 28, 2025   11:47 am

Nearly 30,000 Indian nationals have arrived in the country during the month of April, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority shows. 

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 144,320 foreign nationals have visited Sri Lanka in the first 24 days of April. 

Among them, 29,763 are from India which accounts to 20.6%. Furthermore, 15,501 persons from the United Kingdom, 11,859 from Russia, 10,374 from Germany and 9,410 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka thus far.

The number of tourists that arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 866,596 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 148,078 individuals are from India, 105,472 from the UK and 85,206 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 229,298 foreign nationals visited the country in March which was an increase of 9.62% in comparison to data from March 2024.

