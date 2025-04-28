Exam Dept. facilitates online access for candidates to download A/L result sheets

Exam Dept. facilitates online access for candidates to download A/L result sheets

April 28, 2025   12:14 pm

The Department of Examinations announced today (28) that facilities have been made available for all school and private candidates of 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Advance Level Examination to access their examination results sheets online.

Candidates can now download or monitor their Result Schedules by visiting https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic and entering their National Identity Card (NIC) number. In addition, results are accessible via the Department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk.

School principals have also been provided with access to download and print the result sheets for their respective schools using the usernames and passwords assigned during the application submission process.

Furthermore, Provincial and Zonal Education Directors can download and monitor the results of all schools within their jurisdictions through the same online platform, utilizing their designated login credentials.

The Department noted that printed copies of examination results for schools will be issued to principals after the release of the re-scrutinized results.

Meanwhile, applications for re-scrutiny of results can be submitted online through https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic between May 2, 2025, and May 16, 2025.

