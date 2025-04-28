Five sentenced to death over 2012 youth murder in Colombo The Colombo High Court today (28) imposed the death penalty on five individuals for the brutal killing of a 21-year-old youth adjacent to a temple in Mattakkuliya in 2012.



Meanwhile, two other accused, who were under 18 years of age at the time of the crime, were sentenced to life imprisonment.



Delivering the verdict following a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.



The defendants were convicted of three charges, including the murder of Francis Suranjan Cruz, an unmarried youth, who was beaten to death with wicket sticks and rods during a violent clash between two groups in Thotupola Road, Mattakkuliya in 2012.



It was also revealed during the proceedings that one of those sentenced to death and one sentenced to life imprisonment were father and son, while two other individuals charged in connection with the case had passed away during the course of the trial.



The Attorney General had filed indictments against the accused on September 26, 2012, pressing three charges including murder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.





NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.