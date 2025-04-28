Heroic troops save lives of mother and child caught in strong river currents

Heroic troops save lives of mother and child caught in strong river currents

April 28, 2025   03:56 pm

A mother and her child who were caught in strong down currents in the Menik Ganga near the Sellakatharagama Dewalaya have been rescued by troops of the Sri Lanka National Guard.

The duo was stranded in the middle after the water level of the river rose rapidly following the release of water from the Weheragala Reservoir.

A large volume of water was released at short notice due to heavy rains in the area.

 

