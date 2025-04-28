A parcel left behind by a foreign national at the Russian Embassy in Colombo has created panic among staff who had promptly called the bomb disposal squad to its premises this afternoon (28).

According to the staff, a foreign national had handed over a parcel containing a laptop to the office and had immediately left the premises.

The staff had swiftly informed security personnel who in turn had notified the Cinnamon Gardens Police of the incident.

Accordingly, a team of Special Task Force (STF) personnel, bomb disposal squad of the STF and officers of the Cinnamon Gardens Police were deployed to the embassy premises.

A police K9 was also deployed as part of the preliminary investigation.

Subsequently, officers had taken the laptop in question to the Cinnamon Gardens Police for further investigation.