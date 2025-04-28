CBK writes to EC over misuse of her image in election propaganda

April 28, 2025   04:58 pm

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has informed the National Election Commissioner via a letter that her name and image have been used without her permission for election propaganda activities.

The letter states that certain candidates of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), contesting under the symbol of the ‘chair’ for the Attanagalla Pradeshiya Sabha at the 2025 Local Government (LG) election, have been distributing leaflets containing her image, along with those of former Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Sarana Gunawardena, and that they have also put up posters.

The former President further notified the Election Commission that she has not granted permission to use her image for the distribution of such leaflets or for the printing of election posters.

Kumaratunga emphasized that she had previously informed the candidates contesting under the chair symbol in Attanagalla and other areas not to use her image for any audio-visual promotional activities. Despite this, the former President alleges that certain candidates have unlawfully used her photograph in their campaigns.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga also stated that using her photograph in a manner suggesting her support constitutes a violation of election laws. Therefore, she has urged the Election Commission to immediately inform the relevant party leaders to halt this activity and to take the necessary actions promptly.

