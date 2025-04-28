Crypto market in India, Sri Lanka, and other South Asian countries is rapidly maturing: Report

South Asia’s crypto market, including India and Sri Lanka, is “rapidly maturing” as investors are focusing on security and education even while a greater number adopts crypto, according to a report by Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Asia Crypto Security Survey involved the study of 29,847 valid responses, with 3,321 of these coming from South Asia.

Rather than being a market of early adopters, Binance’s survey noted that nearly 28% of those surveyed in the region started adopting crypto around six months ago. An almost equal segment has been in the crypto market for over a year, while some have been active for more than two years, said Binance.

“This blend of newcomers and seasoned users signals an ecosystem in transition: evolving from speculative interest to sustained participation,” noted the company in a press release.

In addition to this, more than 64% of respondents said they used crypto exchanges several times a week or even daily.

The survey highlighted respondents’ desire to see more anti-scam education - especially in the form of a gamified experience - via their crypto platforms. One proposed improvement that received a great deal of support was simplifying technical content on crypto platforms.

“This data clearly shows that South Asian crypto users are serious, discerning, and increasingly security-conscious. These are not just passive users; they’re tech-savvy individuals engaging with crypto exchanges multiple times a week, even daily. They’re building knowledge, not just portfolios,” said Bader Al Kalooti, MENASAT Head of Growth & Ops at Binance.

“What they’re asking for isn’t hype or high-risk speculation—they’re demanding trustworthy platforms, transparent protections, and interactive education. For any platform looking to build long-term user loyalty, the message is clear: empower your users, earn their trust, and grow with them,” Al Kalooti added.

Source: The Hindu

