Postal voting for 2025 LG Election ends today

The marking of postal votes for the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election is scheduled to end today (29).

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government Elections commenced on April 24.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, mentioned that eligible government officials who missed casting their votes on the previous days will have the opportunity to do so today (29).

He further stated that the time allocated for casting postal votes will not be extended.