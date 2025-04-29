Vesak Dansal must be registered before 9 May, guidelines issued

April 29, 2025   08:54 am

The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors’ Union has announced that the registration of ‘Dansal’ for the upcoming Vesak season has commenced.

The Secretary of the Association, Chamil Muthukuda stated that the relevant registration activities must be carried out at Medical Officer of Health offices in the area where the ‘Dansal’ is being organized.

He emphasized that all registration activities for ‘Dansal’ must be completed before 9 May.

Commenting further, Secretary Muthukuda said:

“Anyone intending on organizing a ‘Dansal’ anywhere across the island should obtain necessary instructions and complete the registration process through their local MoH office. Therefore, we urge all organizers to meet with the Public Health Inspector (PHI) in their respective area and visit the MoH office to ensure that all required health guidelines are followed for a safe and hygienic ‘Dansal’.”

Muthukuda also noted that, given the prevailing rainy weather conditions in several parts of the country, special attention is being paid to the safety and quality of food provided at these events. 

“Accordingly, all ‘Dansal’ will be subject to inspections by Public Health Inspectors,” he said.

These inspections will include pre-event assessments as well as evaluations conducted on the day of food distribution. 

“Special focus will be placed on water quality and the overall hygiene of the distribution site before the commencement of activities,” he added.

