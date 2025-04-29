Ex-President Maithripala appears before SC over Royal Park pardon

Ex-President Maithripala appears before SC over Royal Park pardon

April 29, 2025   09:36 am

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has appeared before the Supreme Court this morning (29), as per a notice issued on him for the hearing of a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed in connection with the presidential pardon granted to the Royal Park murder convict.

On March 11, the Supreme Court issued a notice to former President Sirisena, directing him to appear before the court on 29 April and show cause for his failure to comply with the court order to pay Rs. 1 million in compensation. 

This order stems from the quashing of the presidential pardon granted to Jude Shramantha Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death in the Royal Park murder case.

Last year, the Supreme Court delivered a verdict ordering former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay Rs. 1 million in compensation within one month for violating fundamental human rights.

