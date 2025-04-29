Chief Govt Whip Nalinda claims he is saving Rs. 7.4 mn monthly for govt

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says the incumbent government is making significant efforts to curb wasteful expenditure, claiming that he alone has contributed to monthly savings of Rs. 7.4 million in his capacity as the Chief Government Whip.



Speaking during TV Derana’s current affairs program 360° last night (28), Dr. Jayatissa outlined the personal sacrifices he has made to reduce costs.



“I do not draw a salary as the Minister or take a parliamentary allowance. Although I had access to several government vehicles, including three V8s, we have set all of them aside. Now I use a regular vehicle. Additionally, the fuel quota provided to ministers has been reduced by half, and we have refrained from using ministerial official residences”, he said.



Dr. Jayatissa emphasized that these measures have collectively resulted in considerable savings for the government. He further revealed that operational expenses at the ruling party’s office have seen a dramatic reduction since he assumed duties as the Chief Government Whip.



“The previous Chief Government Whip spent Rs. 7.6 million per month solely on personal staff. After I took over, that cost dropped to Rs. 200,000. That alone accounts for a saving of Rs. 7.4 million per month,” he stated.



Highlighting the importance of financial discipline at all levels of governance, Dr. Jayatissa warned against the misuse of public funds at local authorities.



“If the funds we channel to the Treasury are misused at the Pradeshiya Sabha level — such as building unnecessary bridges or culverts — it undermines the sacrifices we are making. We cannot allow that,” he said.



“It would not only insult our efforts but would also betray the trust of the people. Misusing public money is unacceptable. We must think a thousand times before spending even a single rupee”, the Minister added.