Body of person suspected to have died 8 months ago found in Kesbewa
April 29, 2025 10:22 am
A decomposed human remains, suspected to be of a person who died about eight months ago, has been discovered inside a house in Kesbewa.
The body was found last night (28) inside a house located in Batuwandara, Kasbewa, according to Police.
The police stated that the body is in a highly decomposed state and is currently unidentifiable. Police suspect that the death may have occurred approximately 8 months ago.
It is believed that the deceased might be a woman.
A magisterial inquiry is scheduled to be conducted today (29), while the Kesbewa Police is carrying out further investigations.