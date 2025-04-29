Body of person suspected to have died 8 months ago found in Kesbewa

Body of person suspected to have died 8 months ago found in Kesbewa

April 29, 2025   10:22 am

A decomposed human remains, suspected to be of a person who died about eight months ago, has been discovered inside a house in Kesbewa.

The body was found last night (28) inside a house located in Batuwandara, Kasbewa, according to Police.

The police stated that the body is in a highly decomposed state and is currently unidentifiable. Police suspect that the death may have occurred approximately 8 months ago.

It is believed that the deceased might be a woman.

A magisterial inquiry is scheduled to be conducted today (29), while the Kesbewa Police is carrying out further investigations.

