Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has completed the payment of a sum of Rs. 1 million as compensation ordered by the Supreme Court, following his decision to grant a presidential pardon to Jude Shramantha Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death in the Royal Park murder case.



The matter was taken up today before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Janak de Silva.

Former President Sirisena was present in court during the proceedings.

President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, appearing on behalf of the former President, informed the court that the compensation amount had been paid in full as previously directed.

Following this confirmation, the bench ordered the release of Maithripala Sirisena from further proceedings related to the case.