State Vesak Festival to be held in Nuwara Eliya

This year’s State Vesak Festival is scheduled to be held in Nuwara Eliya, as decided by the government.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, along with the Department of Buddhist Affairs, have decided to organize the Vesak Week centered at the Nuwara Eliya International Buddhist Center.

The government has also decided to hold this year’s State Vesak Festival under the theme “Let us associate with noble people of virtuous qualities”.

Accordingly, the Vesak Week will be commemorated from 10 to 16 May.

During this period, various Buddhist religious programs will be organized, and a joint proposal presented by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government and the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs has received approval from the Cabinet.