Father of two sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

April 29, 2025   01:50 pm

A 37-year-old father of two was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Colombo High Court today (29) after being found guilty for the possession and trafficking of 6.95 grams of heroin.

The verdict was pronounced by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe following a lengthy trial.

The accused was arrested on April 7, 2013, in Kotahena for the possession of heroin. Subsequently, the Attorney General filed an indictment against him on charges of being in possession and trafficking of heroin.

After the lengthy trial, the High Court Judge stated that the charges brought against the accused had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the accused be sentenced to life imprisonment.

