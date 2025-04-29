Govt to award new appointments in supplementary medicine service before end of May

Steps have been taken to release the results of the examination held to fill positions of Medical Laboratory Technologists and Physiotherapists under the Supplementary Medicine Services within two weeks, Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed.

Addressing the Cabinet press briefing held today (29), Minister Jayatissa stated that recruitment for training will take place before the end of May.

Expressing his views further, the Minister said:

“Graduates in Medical Laboratory Technology and Physiotherapy will be recruited for a six-month training program. After six months, they will be granted permanent appointments in the state service.”

“Based on the current salary and allowance revisions, those recruited for this training course will receive a monthly allowance of around Rs. 45,000, and once they are appointed to the public service, they will receive a salary and allowances exceeding Rs. 75,000.”

“Before completing this training and recruiting to the state service, we may also be able to hold a competitive exam for the next group.”