Govt to award new appointments in supplementary medicine service before end of May

Govt to award new appointments in supplementary medicine service before end of May

April 29, 2025   01:56 pm

Steps have been taken to release the results of the examination held to fill positions of Medical Laboratory Technologists and Physiotherapists under the Supplementary Medicine Services within two weeks, Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed. 

Addressing the Cabinet press briefing held today (29), Minister Jayatissa stated that recruitment for training will take place before the end of May.

Expressing his views further, the Minister said:

“Graduates in Medical Laboratory Technology and Physiotherapy will be recruited for a six-month training program. After six months, they will be granted permanent appointments in the state service.” 

“Based on the current salary and allowance revisions, those recruited for this training course will receive a monthly allowance of around Rs. 45,000, and once they are appointed to the public service, they will receive a salary and allowances exceeding Rs. 75,000.” 

“Before completing this training and recruiting to the state service, we may also be able to hold a competitive exam for the next group.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)