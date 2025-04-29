Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon meets for third time

Committee probing Deshabandu Tennakoon meets for third time

April 29, 2025   02:06 pm

The Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on Inspector General of Police (IGP) T. M. W. Deshabandhu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, has met for the third time at the Parliamentary premises.

During the meeting it was confirmed that the Acting Inspector General of Police has named a team to assist on-going investigations, based on the request made by the Committee of Inquiry.

Accordingly, with the support of the appointed police investigation team, the Committee of Inquiry that convened decided to commence investigations. 

The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Judge P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.

The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the  Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d)  and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on 8 April.

