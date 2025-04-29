Batalanda Commission Report handed over to AG

The report of the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged establishment and operation of illegal detention centres and torture chambers in the ‘Batalanda’ Housing Scheme has been handed over to the Attorney General.

The Presidential Secretariat has directed the report to the Attorney General, the President’s Media Division said.

The ‘Batalanda’ Commission report was presented in Parliament after 25 years, and the government is intending on taking further action over the matter, and therefore it has been directed to the Attorney General, the communiqué from the PMD noted.

The report was presented to Parliament on 14 March by the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake.