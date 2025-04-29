TISL welcomes drop in election violations, urges President to uphold democratic values

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) says it observes a notable reduction in violations of election laws during the current local government election period, as indicated by reports and press releases issued by the Election Commission.

This marks a positive development in the conduct of elections and reflects progress in the collective efforts of political stakeholders, election officials, and citizens to strengthen democratic processes in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement.

However, TISL noted that despite the overall improvement, persistent and concerning violations continue. “Incidents of vote-buying through the distribution of goods, violence including assaults and property damage, and the misuse of public property for electoral advantage remain evident.”

Although the frequency of such violations has declined compared to previous national elections, their continued occurrence undermines democratic integrity and erodes public confidence in the electoral process, the statement warned.

“Controversial public statements made by the President, suggesting preferential support for local government divisions likely to elect a greater number of ruling party representatives. Such remarks raise serious concerns about undue influence on voter independence and reflect a troubling disregard for the principles of free and fair election that are essential to a functioning democracy.”

TISL cautioned that this approach risks perpetuating a political culture where party loyalty is rewarded over merit and where public resources are treated as bargaining chips during election periods.

Leadership at the highest levels must set the standard for good governance, particularly during electoral processes that demand the highest levels of integrity, it added.

“As the country approaches the last week of the election period, it is vital that this progress is safeguarded and that any violations of the electoral process are addressed promptly and effectively,” TISL said while calling on all political parties, candidates, and public institutions to recommit to ensuring a free and fair election and to avoid any conduct that could compromise the credibility of the outcome.