Sri Lanka hosts tourism roadshow in Saudi Arabia after a decade

April 30, 2025   06:40 am

Sri Lanka tourism promotion roadshow was recently held in Saudi Arabia’ Eastern Province with the participation of a large number of Destination Management Companies, after a ten-year hiatus.

The tourism promotion roadshow was organised by the Sri Lankan embassy in Riyadh in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, marking the second of its kind.

The roadshow featured a networking session between the 20 visiting Destination Management Companies and their Saudi counterparts.

During the event, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad asserted that Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia is a strong potential market for the promotion of Sri Lanka tourism.

A newly launched Snapchat account by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh in Arabic Language named “Jannat Dunya” which translates to Paradise on Earth, dedicated for the promotion of Sri Lanka tourism, was also launched during the event.

