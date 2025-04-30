15 May Day events and rallies to be held in Colombo tomorrow

At least 15 May Day processions, commemorative events and rallies are scheduled to be held in Colombo tomorrow (May 1), Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

Accordingly, Police have implemented special security measures and a traffic plan for the May Day processions to be held in celebration of the International Workers’ Day.

The Police Headquarters has already issued necessary instructions and directives to Senior Deputy Inspectors General (SDIGs) in charge of the provinces, the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in charge of districts, and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in charge of divisions to ensure appropriate security, traffic control and road safety for May Day processions, gatherings, and commemorative events taking place around the country.

Due to May Day processions, rallies, and celebrations taking place in Colombo and surrounding areas, there may be traffic congestion and therefore motorists have been advised to use alternate routes, Police said in a statement.

Information regarding alternate routes can be obtained from traffic police officers, it added.