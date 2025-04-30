15 May Day events and rallies to be held in Colombo tomorrow

15 May Day events and rallies to be held in Colombo tomorrow

April 30, 2025   08:58 am

At least 15 May Day processions, commemorative events and rallies are scheduled to be held in Colombo tomorrow (May 1), Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

Accordingly, Police have implemented special security measures and a traffic plan for the May Day processions to be held in celebration of the International Workers’ Day.

The Police Headquarters has already issued necessary instructions and directives to Senior Deputy Inspectors General (SDIGs) in charge of the provinces, the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in charge of districts, and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in charge of divisions to ensure appropriate security, traffic control and road safety for May Day processions, gatherings, and commemorative events taking place around the country.

Due to May Day processions, rallies, and celebrations taking place in Colombo and surrounding areas, there may be traffic congestion and therefore motorists have been advised to use alternate routes, Police said in a statement.

Information regarding alternate routes can be obtained from traffic police officers, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)