2025 LG Polls: 33 candidates arrested for violating election laws

A total of 33 candidates contesting at the upcoming Local Government (LG) election have been arrested for flouting election laws, Police have announced.

According to an official statement issued by Police, the arrests were made from 3 March to 30 April.

In addition to the candidates, 349 supporters of various political parties have also been taken into custody during the same period.

Police further reported that complaints related to act of violence were filed yesterday, bringing the total number of complaints received since March 3 to 89.

Meanwhile, 32 vehicles have been seized by authorities for violations of election laws, police said.