Navy steps up to restore Kandy Lake following Siri Dalada Wandanawa

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, has undertaken post-event maintenance efforts at the historic Kandy Lake following the special “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” exposition.

According to a statement issued by the Navy, the joint effort included personnel from the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, the Department of Irrigation, the Department of Archaeology, and the Sri Lanka Navy.

The operation aimed to preserve the lake’s natural beauty and maintain its ecological balance.

The Navy emphasized its continued commitment to the Clean Sri Lanka initiative, highlighting its role in promoting civic responsibility, environmental cleanliness, and a nationwide moral commitment to enhance ethical principles.