Navy steps up to restore Kandy Lake following Siri Dalada Wandanawa

Navy steps up to restore Kandy Lake following Siri Dalada Wandanawa

April 30, 2025   10:23 am

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, has undertaken post-event maintenance efforts at the historic Kandy Lake following the special “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” exposition.

According to a statement issued by the Navy, the joint effort included personnel from the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, the Department of Irrigation, the Department of Archaeology, and the Sri Lanka Navy. 

The operation aimed to preserve the lake’s natural beauty and maintain its ecological balance.

The Navy emphasized its continued commitment to the Clean Sri Lanka initiative, highlighting its role in promoting civic responsibility, environmental cleanliness, and a nationwide moral commitment to enhance ethical principles.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)