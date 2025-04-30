Two arrested over Rs. 77 million fraud at Sabaragamuwa PC remanded

A female Assistant Director of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council and a former Secretary of a Ministry under the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a fraud of Rs. 77 million have been remanded until 8 May.



The order was issued by Embilipitiya Magistrate Thilina Mahesh Peiris.



The duo is accused of forging documents related to 77 road and playground projects in the Sabaragamuwa Province, and incurring a loss of Rs. 77 million to the council.



Accordingly, the Assistant Planning Director of the Ministry of Road Development, Rural Infrastructure, Tourism Development, and Provincial Road Maintenance in the Sabaragamuwa Province was taken into custody by the CID.



A former Divisional Secretary of the Ratnapura District and also a former Secretary of a Ministry of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council, surrendered to the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court through a lawyer in relation to the case.

Previously, a former technical officer, a clerk, and a secretary of the Embilipitiya Pradeshiya Sabha were also arrested and remanded in connection with the alleged fraud.



It is reported that although funds were allocated for 77 road and playground projects in the Sabaragamuwa Province, the roads or playgrounds were not actually constructed. The fraud was exposed through an audit investigation.



Investigations conducted by the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council had revealed that in 2016 and 2017, false documents were submitted claiming that 77 projects, including roads and playgrounds, had been implemented, thus committing the financial fraud.