Two foreign nationals have been hospitalized following a road accident that occurred near the Asokaramaya Temple along the Haputale–Welimada road in Haputale.

A van skidded off the road and crashed into an embankment resulting in injuries to the two women, according to an Ada Derana reporter.

The injured women, Australian nationals aged 76 and 80, have been admitted to Diyatalawa Base Hospital for treatment.