Welikada custodial death: Court sets May 16 for evidence examination

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered that evidence be examined on May 16 in the magisterial inquiry into the death of a 25-year-old youth who died while in police custody following his arrest by the Welikada Police.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake issued the directive after considering a request submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Court also ordered to issue summons on five witnesses to appear and testify on the next scheduled date.

CID officials informed court that the body of the deceased had been exhumed in accordance with a prior court order and subjected to a post-mortem examination by a three-member medical panel.

The CID further stated that a preliminary report of the post-mortem would be presented to court.

Additionally, Police noted that samples were also sent to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) for further examination during the autopsy.

The CID revealed that evidence is expected to be recorded from 22 witnesses over the course of the inquiry, with the initial five to be summoned for May 16 proceedings.

Accordingly, the Magistrate, considering the request, permitted to issue summons on five identified witnesses.