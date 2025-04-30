Notice for voters regarding official polling cards for 2025 LG Election

Notice for voters regarding official polling cards for 2025 LG Election

April 30, 2025   11:55 am

The Department of Posts has issued a special notice for those who are still to receive their official polling cards for the 2025 Local Government (LG) election.
 
Accordingly, the Postal Department stated that those who have not received their official polling cards as of yet, can visit their local post office during working hours to collect them by proving their identity.
 
Furthermore, the department noted that this will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. on the date of the election.
 
The distribution of polling cards to voters commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 29. A voter must place his or her signature to receive the polling card during the distribution process and if a recipient is not home at the time of delivery, the polling cards will be held at their designated post office, according to the Department of Posts.
 
However, the absence of an official polling card would not hinder the voters from exercising their right to vote, if they are able to provide necessary identification documents upon arrival at the polling station.

 

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

