Central Bank generates over Rs. 274 bln profit in 2024

April 30, 2025   12:57 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reported a profit of Rs. 274.79 billion for the year 2024, according to its latest financial disclosures.

During the year, the CBSL generated Rs. 110.55 billion from foreign financial assets, comprising interest income, disposal gains from revaluations, and gains from price movements.

Additionally, the Bank recorded a net income of Rs. 227.25 billion from local currency financial assets, primarily through interest income and gains on price fluctuations.

In terms of operating expenses, the Bank spent Rs. 10.51 billion on salaries and wages for its staff in 2024, compared to Rs. 7.25 billion in 2023.

It is also noted that the Central Bank incurred a significant loss of Rs. 114.43 billion in the previous year (2023), primarily due to a Rs. 766.41 billion “first-day loss” recorded as part of the domestic debt optimization process.

