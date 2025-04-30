Dy Finance Minister hints Sri Lanka may opt to purchase more energy products from US

Sri Lanka has made significant progress in discussions with United States trade authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with both engagements yielding positive outcomes, according to Deputy Minister of Finance Harshana Suriyapperuma.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (30), Deputy Minister Suriyapperuma emphasized the government’s proactive and transparent approach in addressing US tariff review concerns and ensuring continued market access for Sri Lankan exporters.

“These discussions were not targeting Sri Lanka specifically but were part of a wider review applicable to several countries,” Suriyapperuma said, referring to ongoing US efforts to address its trade deficit and review global tariff structures.

The Sri Lankan delegation engaged with the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) early in the process—well ahead of many other nations, he said. The discussions, led on the US side by Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer of the USTR, were described as highly constructive.

Sri Lanka presented formal proposals during the meetings, highlighting the country’s position within an IMF programme and the constraints it faces under current fiscal reforms, the Deputy Minister said. “We are undergoing an ambitious revenue consolidation programme, and that limits our flexibility,” he explained.

“We consulted our industries before formulating our response,” Suriyapperuma said, adding that the US appreciated the balanced and collaborative approach.

“The energy sector was identified as a major area for potential trade collaboration. Sri Lanka, being a net importer of energy products, presents vast opportunities for U.S. suppliers in the gas, crude oil, and refined fuel segments,” the Deputy Minister noted, calling it a potential “quick win” for both nations.

The US side reportedly welcomed the Sri Lankan government’s emphasis on transparency, good governance, and zero tolerance for corruption. Suriyapperuma acknowledged that, in the past, opaque dealings discouraged many international suppliers from engaging with Sri Lanka.

Looking ahead, the Deputy Minister said further discussions with US counterparts are expected soon, with the goal of concluding the current round of talks within a 90-day period. He stressed that the intention is to ensure Sri Lanka’s exporters maintain their competitive advantage and uninterrupted access to key markets and inputs.

In parallel, the Sri Lankan delegation held a successful round of discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recognized the government’s preparedness and proactive stance. Suriyapperuma confirmed that the IMF’s latest press release indicated a positive outcome from the recent review, paving the way for the next tranche of financial support.

A critical topic during the IMF talks was the adjustment of electricity tariffs. “It was reaffirmed that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka must take pricing decisions independently, ensuring cost recovery and preventing the CEB from falling back into debt,” the Deputy Minister said.