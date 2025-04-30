Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Boossa Prison Jailor granted bail

April 30, 2025   02:49 pm

The Jailor at the Boossa Prison, who was remanded in connection with the shooting and killing of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the Colombo Magistrate’s Court complex, has been granted bail.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court judge Manjula Thilakaratne ordered the suspected Jailor, Manoj Udayakantha, to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 2.5 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 75,000, after considering a bail application filed on behalf of the suspect. 

While delivering the decision, the High Court judge declared that the suspect will be granted bail as there is no direct evidence to prove that he had aided the crime.

The Jailor at the Boossa Prison, who had brought underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” to court on the day he was killed inside the Hulftsdorp court premises, was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on March 01, 2025. 

Subsequently, he was ordered to be remanded in custody, after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspected Jailor is accused of failing to take any steps to arrest the individual who shot at “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” within the court premises and fled.

