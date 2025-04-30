Colombos inflation climbs in April

Colombos inflation climbs in April

April 30, 2025   03:34 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to -2.0% in April 2025, compared to -2.6% in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The CCPI for all items for the month of April 2025 was 191.2 and it records a decrease of 0.4 index points compared to the month of March 2025 for which the index was 191.6.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group increased to 1.3% in April 2025 from 0.6% in March 2025 and the Y-on-Y inflation of Non Food Group increased to -3.6% in April 2025 from -4.1% in March 2025.

